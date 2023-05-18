Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on RELX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($35.07) to GBX 2,860 ($35.83) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.58) to GBX 3,100 ($38.83) in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Relx Stock Performance
Shares of RELX opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $33.89.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
