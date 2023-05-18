Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RELX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($35.07) to GBX 2,860 ($35.83) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.58) to GBX 3,100 ($38.83) in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

Relx Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,359,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 819,697 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,835,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Relx by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 370,016 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

