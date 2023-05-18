Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELIW) Trading Down 36.8%

Shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELIW – Get Rating) dropped 36.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 3,467 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Reliance Global Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reliance Global Group (RELIW)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.