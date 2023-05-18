Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Lowered by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.4% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $743.74. 171,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $788.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $758.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

