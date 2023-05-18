Regency Centers Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Regency Centers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 121.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.

REG stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Regency Centers declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

