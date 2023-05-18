ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,508.05

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $19,508.05 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00341267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019680 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000684 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003750 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

