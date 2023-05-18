ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $8,534.35 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00339475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019461 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000683 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003689 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

