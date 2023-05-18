ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.86 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $7,329.37 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 54% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00337187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000716 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003762 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

