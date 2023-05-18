Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.