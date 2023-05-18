Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $1,466,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,487,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,135,000 after buying an additional 721,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,389,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,822,000 after buying an additional 521,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rayonier in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Rayonier stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.26. 90,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,567. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 196.55%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

