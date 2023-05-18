Raymond James Trims BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Target Price to $30.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRP. William Blair downgraded shares of BRP Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 281,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $246.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.16 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the first quarter valued at $1,882,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

