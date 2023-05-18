Raymond James Raises Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$53.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TRRSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRRSF remained flat at $27.30 during trading hours on Monday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.