Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT)

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. Raymond James also issued estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$28.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.87 million.

DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

About DRI Healthcare Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is a boost from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize it by its business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for its fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.