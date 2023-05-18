Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT)

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. Raymond James also issued estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.
DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$28.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.87 million.
DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance
DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
About DRI Healthcare Trust
DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize it by its business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for its fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.
Read More
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.