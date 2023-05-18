Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.8 %

RAVE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. 18,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

