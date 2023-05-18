Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Range Resources stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,854.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $675,848.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,094 shares of company stock worth $8,575,645. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 864.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,021,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,040,000 after purchasing an additional 254,898 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

