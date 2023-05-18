Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.50

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and traded as low as $25.29. Randstad shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 6,058 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Randstad Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59.

Randstad Cuts Dividend

Randstad Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.2508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.84%.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.

