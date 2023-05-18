Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.50

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and traded as low as $25.29. Randstad shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 6,058 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays cut shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Randstad Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59.
Randstad Cuts Dividend
Randstad Company Profile
Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Randstad (RANJY)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.