Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Shares to Split on Monday, May 22nd

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, May 22nd. The 26-25 split was announced on Monday, May 22nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of RADLY stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. Raia Drogasil has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicine, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. Its stores are supplied by distribution centers located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Pernambuco, and Bahia. The company was founded on November 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

