Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Shares to Split on Monday, May 22nd

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, May 22nd. The 26-25 split was announced on Monday, May 22nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, May 22nd.
Raia Drogasil Price Performance
Shares of RADLY stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. Raia Drogasil has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $31.86.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raia Drogasil (RADLY)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.