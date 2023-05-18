QUINT Price Hits $1.11 on Exchanges (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. QUINT has a market capitalization of $886.91 million and $499,019.90 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00004133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUINT has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

