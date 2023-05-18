QUASA Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $176.57 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00027249 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020300 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,378.75 or 1.00065534 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00160029 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $366.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

