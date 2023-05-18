Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.09% of Credit Acceptance worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CACC traded up $5.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $442.76. 2,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.79. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $617.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total value of $225,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,231,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CACC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

