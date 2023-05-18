Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $190.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

PWR stock opened at $169.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $109.25 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day moving average is $154.30.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

