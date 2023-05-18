Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.70.

Quanta Services stock opened at $169.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $109.25 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.71 and a 200-day moving average of $154.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

