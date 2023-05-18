Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 19,600 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2,243.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,611,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after buying an additional 1,543,202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 33,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.20, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

