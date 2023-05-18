Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 7,633.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 30,383 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 59,525 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 106,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FAF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $56.04 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 104.52%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

