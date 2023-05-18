Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Calix by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $16,189,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Calix by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 493,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,155,000 after buying an additional 362,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

CALX opened at $45.93 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.73.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

