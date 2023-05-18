Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 61,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 847,336 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 30,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Under Armour by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 407,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

