Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $268,000 Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,578 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,176 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $134.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.71.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

