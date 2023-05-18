Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $255,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,826,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,633,850 shares of company stock valued at $296,320,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Articles

