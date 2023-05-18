Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $227,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $195.54 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.39 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.57.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.75.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

