Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 7,000 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in YETI by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.03 million. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

