Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.54. 75,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,024,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $566.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 24.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Qifu Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Qifu Technology by 234.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Qifu Technology by 45.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Qifu Technology by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology. Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company’s proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

