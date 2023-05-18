Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Lowered by B. Riley

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

PDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.37).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

