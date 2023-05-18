Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Flexible Solutions International, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Greenridge Global cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.57 million.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 1.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FSI stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,429,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,429,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,197.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,471,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,395 shares of company stock worth $277,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.