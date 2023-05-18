Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Exagen Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 79.22% and a negative net margin of 90.98%. The company had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of XGN opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Exagen has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exagen by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exagen by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 30.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

