Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Enthusiast Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enthusiast Gaming’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 52.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

