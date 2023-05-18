Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Decibel Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Decibel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.83).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Securities downgraded Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of DBTX stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Decibel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

