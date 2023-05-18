Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for ChromaDex Co. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ChromaDex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDXC. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

ChromaDex Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.55 on Thursday. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 51.99% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

