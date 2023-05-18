Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Raised by Northland Capmk

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beam Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BEEM. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Beam Global Stock Up 14.2 %

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $21.58.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,835.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global provides sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. It develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving.

