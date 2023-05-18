Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Decreased by Analyst

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Announces Dividend

70489 (PAA.TO) ( TSE:PAA Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$509.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$531.05 million.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

