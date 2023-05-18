Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Issued By William Blair

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.01). The consensus estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.69) EPS.
NMTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.
9 Meters Biopharma Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.
About 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
