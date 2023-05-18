Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Issued By William Blair

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.01). The consensus estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.69) EPS.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

NMTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

9 Meters Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NMTR stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.