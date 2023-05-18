Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Issued By Barrington Research

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forrester Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Forrester Research Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 13.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Forrester Research by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Forrester Research by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Forrester Research
In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,893.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forrester Research (FORR)
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- ServiceNow Serves Up A Reversal, Now!
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.