Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Issued By Wedbush

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.23). The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.97) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on RCUS. Citigroup cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

RCUS stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 406,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,559,000 after purchasing an additional 805,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,976,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $17,435,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.