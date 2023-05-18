Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $106.22 million and $4.52 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.40994004 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $6,782,539.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

