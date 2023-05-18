Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CEO Gene G. Kinney Sells 45,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $3,316,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,844.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Prothena Stock Performance

PRTA stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 127,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 7,675.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 345,634 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Prothena by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

