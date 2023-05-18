Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CEO Gene G. Kinney Sells 45,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $3,316,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,844.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Prothena Stock Performance
PRTA stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.
About Prothena
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
