PROS (NYSE:PRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.
PROS Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of PRO stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. PROS has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60.
Insider Activity at PROS
In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $75,405.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PROS by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 569,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 78,254 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in PROS by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in PROS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,642,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,913,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.
