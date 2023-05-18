Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Holdings Lowered by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,660 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.13% of Privia Health Group worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after buying an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 967.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 724,449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,525,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,759,000 after acquiring an additional 593,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $196,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,693,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,856,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $481,780.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,673,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,584,270.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $196,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,693,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,856,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,371,773 shares of company stock valued at $551,840,171. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRVA opened at $25.44 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

