Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Raised to C$99.00 at CIBC

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRBZF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PRBZF remained flat at $71.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

