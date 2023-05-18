Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.92

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.92 and traded as low as $2.51. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 266,588 shares trading hands.
Predictive Oncology Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $12.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,800.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal, and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.
