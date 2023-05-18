Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.92

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.92 and traded as low as $2.51. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 266,588 shares trading hands.

Predictive Oncology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,800.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 416,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 257,193 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal, and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

