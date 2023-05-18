PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PSK. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.13.

PSK stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.51. The company had a trading volume of 253,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$15.08 and a 1 year high of C$23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of C$126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0910862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

