PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 3.63% of PRA Group worth $47,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 4,535.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRAA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PRA Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at PRA Group

PRA Group Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAA opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $741.49 million, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.16. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Profile

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.