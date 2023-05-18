Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$38.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on POW. Desjardins downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

TSE POW traded down C$0.21 on Wednesday, hitting C$35.48. 246,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 12.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.69. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$29.76 and a 12 month high of C$37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.38). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0958904 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

